Analysts Anticipate Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) to Announce $0.83 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Progress Software’s earnings. Progress Software posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRGS. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.80. 2,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,382. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $49.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Progress Software by 1,663.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Progress Software by 44.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

