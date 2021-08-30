Analysts Anticipate AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) to post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATY shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE ATY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.30. 5,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,741. AcuityAds has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $26.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,513,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

