Analysts Anticipate Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.17). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $132.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

