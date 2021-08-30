Analysts Anticipate Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.17). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $132.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.