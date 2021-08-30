Analog Century Management LP Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Analog Century Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 6.3% of Analog Century Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,408,693,000 after purchasing an additional 278,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,899,533,000 after purchasing an additional 240,694 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,206,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

AVGO stock traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $499.62. The stock had a trading volume of 69,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,853. The stock has a market cap of $204.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $477.91. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $343.48 and a 52-week high of $498.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

