American Investment Services Inc. Lowers Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

American Investment Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 973 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,906 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,073 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,002,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1,065.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,271,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,232 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $299.72 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.