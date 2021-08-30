American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) versus Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Financial Survey

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Chile and American Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Chile -1.10% 40.98% 18.64% American Electric Power 14.78% 11.02% 2.84%

Enel Chile has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Electric Power has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.7% of Enel Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of American Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of American Electric Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Enel Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. American Electric Power pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Enel Chile and American Electric Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A American Electric Power 1 1 8 0 2.70

American Electric Power has a consensus price target of $95.21, suggesting a potential upside of 6.63%. Given American Electric Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Electric Power is more favorable than Enel Chile.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enel Chile and American Electric Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Chile $3.36 billion 1.03 -$66.12 million N/A N/A American Electric Power $14.94 billion 2.99 $2.20 billion $4.44 20.11

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Enel Chile.

Summary

American Electric Power beats Enel Chile on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile S.A., an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. It operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,200 megawatts of installed capacity with 109 generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants. The company also engages in the sale and transportation of natural gas; and provision of construction works, engineering, and consulting services. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, and other customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis Chile S.A. and changed its name to Enel Chile S.A. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel S.p.A.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co., Inc. engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries. The Transmission & Distribution Utilities segment engages in the business of transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries. The AEP Transmission Holdco segment engages in the development, construction and operation of transmission facilities through investments in its wholly-owned transmission subsidiaries and joint ventures. The Generation & Marketing segment engages in non-regulated generation and marketing, risk management and retail activities. The company was founded on December 20, 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

