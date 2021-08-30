American Century Companies Inc. Sells 251,049 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,042,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 251,049 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $421,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 511,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,422 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 380.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 40,060 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Fortive by 23.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 20.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Fortive in the second quarter valued at $13,842,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.19. 2,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,592. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. On average, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

