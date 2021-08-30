American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990,869 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.36% of Okta worth $439,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKTA. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 633.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 51.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 29.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $366,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at $314,058.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,303 shares of company stock worth $43,613,762 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.26.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $1.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $264.05. 10,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,597. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.09 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.05 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

