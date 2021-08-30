American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will post sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing posted sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full-year sales of $5.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 398,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 21,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXL opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

