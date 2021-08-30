Ambarella (AMBA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st. Analysts expect Ambarella to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ambarella to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $102.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -65.24 and a beta of 1.37. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $46.99 and a 12 month high of $137.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.08.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $146,508.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,796.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 5,444 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $551,967.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 872,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,447,667.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,614 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ambarella stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 263,299 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.90% of Ambarella worth $73,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.