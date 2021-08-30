Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,368 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 47.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,769,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 44.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,444 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 15.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after acquiring an additional 111,161 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.53. 5,911,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,159,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.68.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

