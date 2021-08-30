AlphaCore Capital LLC Takes $251,000 Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Palomar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Palomar by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 38.1% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 46,723 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Palomar by 14.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 877,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,212,000 after purchasing an additional 112,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Palomar by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Palomar stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,855. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.40 and a beta of -0.29. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $121.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.65.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.72 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $113,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $522,145.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,273. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

