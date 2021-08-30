AlphaCore Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNSR. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,955,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,193,000 after purchasing an additional 195,471 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 436,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 225,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 29,342 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,836,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 101,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 37,301 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,413. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.30.

