Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,893.50

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2,893.50 and last traded at $2,893.50, with a volume of 3271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,880.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Truist lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,623.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

