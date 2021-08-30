Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.1% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

GOOGL stock traded up $22.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,902.70. 37,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,623.23. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,892.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

