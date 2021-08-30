ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,757,800 shares, a growth of 67.5% from the July 29th total of 1,049,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS ALPKF opened at $0.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86. ALPEK has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $0.86.
About ALPEK
