Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 7,311.9% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 776,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,128,000 after purchasing an additional 766,509 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $4,875,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,773,000 after buying an additional 18,819 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $3,166,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $5,318,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,349.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $1,391,175. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

ALLY stock opened at $53.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.38. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

