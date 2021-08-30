Allred Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

AFL stock opened at $57.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at $657,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,676. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

