Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 79 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in IQVIA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,632,000 after buying an additional 43,429 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in IQVIA by 29.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 68,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after acquiring an additional 15,582 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 11.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV opened at $259.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 83.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.75. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $263.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.