Allred Capital Management LLC Has $212,000 Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,544,000 after buying an additional 29,145 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 572.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 17,825 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,467 shares in the last quarter. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total value of $2,336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $340.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $100.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.73. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.20 and a 12-month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.41.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

