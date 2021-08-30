Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,623,987 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 94.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,623,987 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 17,697 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 135,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,561,000. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $42.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.03. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.54% and a negative net margin of 82.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTCT. Truist Securities dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $352,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $66,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $38,577.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $434,327. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.