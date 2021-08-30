Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 35,072 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 325.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 35,072 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $39,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $42,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $76,000. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Argus lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.02.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $71.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.61. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

