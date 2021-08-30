Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,134 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.24% of Limestone Bancorp worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 130.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 9,788 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 54.6% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMST stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $17.70.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $32,660.00. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Limestone Bancorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

