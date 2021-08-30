Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.05% of Starwood Property Trust worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $1,406,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 43.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at $24,803,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $25.90 on Monday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.