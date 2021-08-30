Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,966 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,751 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 252,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,729,000 after purchasing an additional 20,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $116.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $72.07 and a 12 month high of $121.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.69.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.13%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.47.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

