Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,872 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,052,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after buying an additional 23,362 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 194.6% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 883,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,518,000 after buying an additional 583,844 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.3% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after buying an additional 152,315 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 36.5% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSOD stock opened at $56.90 on Monday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $57.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 65.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

In other news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 22,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $1,274,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $218,784.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,429,889 shares in the company, valued at $81,046,108.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,302 shares of company stock worth $2,557,635. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

