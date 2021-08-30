Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Myriad Genetics worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MYGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MYGN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $35.31 on Monday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $36.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.47. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 28,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,003,963.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,275,766.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $95,802.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,129 shares in the company, valued at $705,897.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,015 shares of company stock worth $14,826,081. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.