ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in ALLETE by 99.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 333.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 52.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE stock opened at $67.99 on Monday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.91 and a 12-month high of $73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. ALLETE’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 75.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

In related news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $226,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.