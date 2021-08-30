Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives $34.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 21,176 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $578,740.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 49,402 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $1,380,291.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,954.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 448,928 shares of company stock valued at $12,187,124. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 37.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.95. 9,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,674. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

