Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $260.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Albemarle traded as high as $244.56 and last traded at $243.24, with a volume of 2590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $236.65.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.45.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,759.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total transaction of $224,919.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,617. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

About Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

