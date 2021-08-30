Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $260.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Albemarle traded as high as $244.56 and last traded at $243.24, with a volume of 2590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $236.65.
Several other research firms also recently commented on ALB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.45.
In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,759.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total transaction of $224,919.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,617. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.56.
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.
About Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)
Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.
