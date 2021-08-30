Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Purchases $17,375.00 in Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson acquired 500 shares of Air T stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.75 per share, for a total transaction of $17,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 288 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.79 per share, with a total value of $10,019.52.

On Monday, August 23rd, Nicholas John Swenson bought 100 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.37 per share, with a total value of $3,337.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 100 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $3,372.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 300 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.13 per share, with a total value of $9,939.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 800 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.58 per share, with a total value of $26,864.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 300 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $10,053.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 604 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.87 per share, with a total value of $19,249.48.

On Friday, August 6th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 100 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $3,190.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 100 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.78 per share, with a total value of $2,978.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 208 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.35 per share, with a total value of $6,312.80.

NASDAQ AIRT opened at $34.62 on Monday. Air T, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Air T by 1,771.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Air T by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

