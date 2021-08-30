AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 502,300 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the July 29th total of 384,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
AIA Group stock opened at $48.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.75. AIA Group has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $56.53.
AIA Group Company Profile
Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.