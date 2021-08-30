AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 502,300 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the July 29th total of 384,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

AIA Group stock opened at $48.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.75. AIA Group has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $56.53.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

