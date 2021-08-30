Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,429,300 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the July 29th total of 1,071,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AFTPF shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Afterpay in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Afterpay to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of AFTPF stock opened at $96.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.80. Afterpay has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $124.75.

Afterpay Company Profile

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. It offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services. The company also operates Genderfree shop.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Afterpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afterpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.