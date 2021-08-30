Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,429,300 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the July 29th total of 1,071,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AFTPF shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Afterpay in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Afterpay to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get Afterpay alerts:

Shares of AFTPF stock opened at $96.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.80. Afterpay has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $124.75.

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. It offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services. The company also operates Genderfree shop.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Afterpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afterpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.