Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

AERI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $15.65 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.24.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AERI opened at $14.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $693.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.