Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 70.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARE stock opened at $204.90 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $209.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

In other news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 122,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,325,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $2,612,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,788,934.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.71.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

