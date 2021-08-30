Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 588 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 249.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 824 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,786 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.31.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $133.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $129.80 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.16, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.41.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,249,812.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,389 shares of company stock worth $2,532,292 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

