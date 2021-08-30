Advisors Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 172.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 48,135 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 70.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 576,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,693,000 after acquiring an additional 238,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in Regency Centers by 6.6% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,693,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,906,000 after acquiring an additional 350,555 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $68.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $68.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 80.68%.

In other news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $106,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,845.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $128,361.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,197.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,997. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

