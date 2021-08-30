Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $95,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $90.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $80.32 and a 1-year high of $129.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.08.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.79 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

