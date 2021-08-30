Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $96,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $226,275,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,032,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,859,000 after buying an additional 1,083,517 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 125.4% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,386,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,202,000 after purchasing an additional 771,370 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $45,346,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18,263.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,617,000 after purchasing an additional 615,648 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $68.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.17. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $67.09 and a 52-week high of $70.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.067 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

