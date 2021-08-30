Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,313 SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,484,000 after buying an additional 1,240,107 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 972.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 433,645 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,808,000 after buying an additional 393,215 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,833,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,773,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,583,000. 6.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKM opened at $27.82 on Monday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $33.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

