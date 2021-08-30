Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Beyond Meat worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 56.5% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 7.1% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,561 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.1% in the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $121.50 on Monday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.86 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BYND. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.59.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total value of $8,954,677.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $455,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,498.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,692 shares of company stock worth $10,536,538. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

