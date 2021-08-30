Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 136.0% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 152.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11.6% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.71.

Shares of JKHY opened at $175.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.29. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $179.98. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

