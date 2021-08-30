Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,328,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,534,000 after buying an additional 217,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,921,000 after purchasing an additional 110,042 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,649,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,173,000 after purchasing an additional 88,507 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $129,303,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,829,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,292,000 after purchasing an additional 29,737 shares during the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $44.92 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of -0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,846 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

