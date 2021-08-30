Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $6.69 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 88.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CBRE Group news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,717,019.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

CBRE opened at $95.62 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

