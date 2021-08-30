Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Lessened by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMD stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.02. 1,549,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,991,121. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.83. The company has a market capitalization of $135.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $4,457,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,511,634.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 510,208 shares of company stock valued at $48,494,887 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.48.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

