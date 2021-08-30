ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Gap Down to $24.57

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.57, but opened at $22.87. ADTRAN shares last traded at $22.24, with a volume of 4,981 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADTN shares. Cowen raised shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.78 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.65.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Equities analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 144.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 169,783 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 0.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,835,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 110,076.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter worth $482,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

