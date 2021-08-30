ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Short Interest Down 28.5% in August

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 596,800 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the July 29th total of 834,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ADTX opened at $1.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ADiTx Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33.

Get ADiTx Therapeutics alerts:

ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.37). Equities analysts forecast that ADiTx Therapeutics will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADTX. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in ADiTx Therapeutics by 322.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 52,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADiTx Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

ADiTx Therapeutics Company Profile

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.