Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $337.00. 972,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $338.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $314.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. Citigroup boosted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

