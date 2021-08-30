Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.
OTCMKTS NEVPF opened at $0.08 on Monday. Abliva AB has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58.
About Abliva AB (publ)
See Also: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for Abliva AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abliva AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.