Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the July 29th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 506,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $4.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.24. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $4.61.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $2,262,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1,269.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 321,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 297,711 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,768,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,693,000 after purchasing an additional 275,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 354.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 331,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 258,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.